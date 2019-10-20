Mary Townsley, longtime chief switchboard operator at the Tulsa World, died Oct. 10.
She was 84.
A memorial service is set for 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Glad Tidings Assembly of God in Tulsa. Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
For more than 40 years, Townsley worked the switchboards at the former Newspaper Printing Corp., handling calls for both the Tulsa World and Tulsa Tribune.
She continued with the World after the Tribune closed in 1991. She retired in her 70s in the mid-2000s.
Family members agree, for Townsley, the switchboard was the perfect job.
“She loved the phone so much,” her daughter, Santha Comer, laughed. “She could talk and talk and talk.”
“When she would take calls,” added her son, Mike Gonzalez, “before she would connect them to who they were calling for, she would talk to them. … She never met anyone she couldn’t talk to — rich, poor, black or white. She loved people.”
Whether over the phone or in person, Townsley had a way with people, her family added.
“Never did a visitor come to the paper and Mom not make them feel very welcomed,” Comer said.
In addition to her newspaper job, Townsley pursued various side business interests. She owned and operated a diner in Sand Springs for a number of years, as well as a beauty salon on Peoria Avenue in Tulsa.
“She spread her wings,” Gonzalez said. “She did all she could to better herself, and raised five kids at the same time.”
Townsley was adopted. Her birth parents were from Mexico, and she was always proud of her heritage.
She spoke fluent Spanish and helped translate for local Hispanic residents, family members said.
Survivors include her husband, Isaias Medina; and children, Mike, Joseph and Steven Gonzalez, Santha Comer and Thomas Buchanan.
