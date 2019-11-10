85, of Strang, OK passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019. The son of the late Lonnie and Bessie (Hartsell) Evans was born on June 20, 1934 at Barber, AR. He is survived by his wife, Janis (Smith) Evans and by one daughter, Patricia; and three sons, Rodney, Larry, and Garry. He was preceded in death by his son, Terry.

