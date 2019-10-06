Lonnie Steven Barrow departed from this life peacefully on September 28, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born October 4, 1961, in Norwalk, California, to D.H. and Evelyn Barrow who preceded him in this life. He is lovingly remembered by wife of 37 years, Robin; son, Adam, and daughter, Evianna; his siblings, Barbara Smith, Jeanette Zimmerman and husband, Kevin, and David Barrow; his nieces and nephews, Theresa Walthall and husband, Travis, Wesley Smith, and Candace Zimmerman; his great niece, Grace Walthall, and great nephew, Grant Walthall. He will be missed by many other Aunts, Uncles, cousins, in-laws, and friends. He served his country in the United States Air Force working as a crew chief on the F-16 fighter jet at Hill Air Force Base, Ogden, Utah, and a Logistician at Dyess Air Force Base, Abilene, Texas. He loved His Heavenly Father, enjoyed being with family and friends, discussing the Bible, and fishing. A Celebration of Life will be held October 19, 2019, 2:00 pm, at Post Acute Medical Specialty Hospital, 3219 S. 79th E. Ave., Tulsa, OK 74145.
