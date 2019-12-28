Among those we lost in 2019 were several noteworthy Tulsans and others with Tulsa ties. Join us now as we look back at their lives and legacies.
Allan Trimble
The Oklahoma coaching legend won 13 OSSAA high school state titles in his 22 seasons at Jenks, more than any head coach in Oklahoma history.
That included six in a row from 1996-2001, ’03, ’06-’07 and four in a row from 2012-15.
After his diagnosis in 2016 with ALS, Trimble became a prominent public voice in efforts to eradicate the disease.
Trimble died Dec. 1 at age 56.
Bruce G. Weber
The Tulsa-based jeweler helped introduce high-end designer jewelry to Tulsa, as well as some of the nation’s most recognizable department stores.
Weber was best known locally for his longtime shop inside Miss Jackson’s department store at Utica Square and later his own store, Bruce G. Weber Precious Jewels, which he opened at age 71.
Weber died Sept. 15 at age 90.
Sally Howe Smith
Longtime Tulsa County court clerk and the first woman to ever hold the office, Howe Smith retired from the county in December 2016 after 45 years.
She had been court clerk since 1992 — 24 years — after first joining the office as an intern in 1971.
Howe Smith was the first female court clerk to serve in either of Oklahoma’s two biggest counties — Tulsa and Oklahoma.
Howe Smith died April 4 at 66.
Art Lee
After joining the Marines at 18 and being part of the first wave at Iwo Jima, Lee put on a badge, going on to become a respected member of the state’s law enforcement community, including a brief stint as Tulsa County sheriff.
Lee was appointed sheriff in 1988, taking over from retiring Sheriff Frank Thurman. He lost his bid to hold on to the office to Stanley Glanz that November but not before he started the office’s first public education unit and oversaw the first federal grant to start the DARE drug prevention program.
Lee died April 2 at 93.
Nate Harris
The Booker T. Washington coaching great led the school to its greatest basketball successes of the past 70 years, including 10 state championships, two state runner-up finishes and 23 state tournament appearances over 25 seasons.
Only Oklahoma City Millwood’s Varryl Franklin, with 13, coached more teams to state championships.
Harris died April 30 at 72.
Rev. G. Calvin McCutchen
A leader among Tulsa-area black pastors during the civil rights era, McCutchen coordinated efforts locally in the push for desegregation, including organizing youths for sit-in demonstrations.
He served as senior pastor of Mount Zion Baptist Church in north Tulsa for 50 years before retiring in 2007. He continued to be a voice for racial justice in his later years.
McCutchen died March 30 at 92.
Margaret Swimmer
First lady of the Cherokee Nation from 1975 to 1985, when her husband, Ross Swimmer, was principal chief, the Tulsa resident was a successful attorney in her own right, specializing in Indian law, a subject on which she wrote and spoke widely.
Among other causes near to her heart, Swimmer was the first chairwoman of the Oklahoma Commission on the Status of Women.
Swimmer died April 1 at 75.
Ivan Alvarez
A leader in the Tulsa-area Hispanic community, Alvarez was especially big on its business and economic potential, which he promoted through his efforts with the Tulsa Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
A member of the chamber’s executive board who had served as president and chief executive officer, Alvarez died Dec. 8 at 58.
Tommy Tripplehorn
A guitarist associated with the Tulsa Sound, Tripplehorn was best known for his time with 1960s hit-making band Gary Lewis & The Playboys. He was also part of the “Wrecking Crew” with Leon Russell.
Tripplehorn, father of actress Jeanne Tripplehorn, died March 15 at 75.
Wavel Ashbaugh
One of the state’s oldest residents at 108, Ashbaugh was also one of the last witnesses to the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. In May 1921, when Tulsa experienced one of the worst incidents of racial violence in U.S. history, she was 10 years old and saw the glow of a massive fire stretching across the horizon as the Greenwood District burned.
She could also remember her mother helping a black couple hide out.
Ashbaugh died March 11 at 108.
Featured video
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.