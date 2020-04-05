Loran Murphy Littlecrow, Jr. of Tulsa, passed away in the hospital, March 27, 2020. He was 69. He was born November 28, 1950 in Albuquerque, New Mexico to Loran Murphy Littlecrow, Sr. and Colleen Littlecrow Chouteau. Loran grew up in Tulsa. He attended Roosevelt Junior High and graduated from Tulsa Central High School in 1969. He went to work for Children's Medical Center straight out of high school where he became an Engineer and later followed his passion for working on old muscle cars at Buck's Restoration. He enjoyed fishing, playing pool, playing his guitar, riding his bike and driving fast cars. He was preceded in death by his parents, Loran Murphy Littlecrow Sr. and Colleen Littlecrow Chouteau of Tulsa and niece, Andrea Littlecrow of Tulsa. He is survived by The Moore family, all of Red Rock; brother, Lanny Lee Littlecrow Sr. of Tulsa; sister, Lynne Eloise Littlecrow of Tulsa; daughter, Laurie Littlecrow of Tulsa; sons, Stephen Littlecrow and James Littlecrow, both of Tulsa; nephews, Lanny Lee Littlecrow Jr. and Cody Littlecrow, both of Tulsa; grandchildren, Ashley Stockton and Kaci Kennedy, both of Tulsa. Services are pending and will be posted after scheduled. www.serenitytulsa.com

