Lorena Jean "Pete" Deines passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019. She was surrounded by her loving family in the final moments of her life. Pete was cherished as a devoted and loving wife, mother and friend. Her loving hands touched many in times of need through her acts of kindness and love.
Pete is survived by: her children and their families, Alan and Ruth Deines (Hays, KS) and their children and families, Alyson and Tim Schartz and Dory Deines; Jodie English Brown and Craig Brown (Eagle Rock, MO); Tyler Deines and Dottie Palumbo (Highland Village, TX) and their children, Kenneth Fredrick II, Nick and John; Lisa and Ken Davis (Tulsa, OK) and their children and families, Eric and Kaitlin Davis and twins, Ella and Tatum, Carly and Scott Beller and Quinn and Josephine, and Brett Davis. Pete is also survived by much loved extended family, nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be held Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at 10am at Ft. Gibson National Cemetery, 1423 Cemetery Road, Ft. Gibson, OK. A Celebration of Life will follow at 1:30 pm at Fitzgerald Funeral Home Southwood Colonial Chapel, 3612 E. 91st Street South, Tulsa, OK. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to Alzheimer's Association.
For more information, 918-291-3500 www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com
