Mattie Louise Treadway, 100, passed away peacefully on March 14, 2020. Louise had lived in Tulsa for the past 20 years after moving here to be near her family. She had previously resided in Lawton, OK.
Louise was born on June 26, 1919 in a farmhouse in Kiowa County, OK, the fourth child of Charles and Catherine Barker. Soon the family moved into town, Roosevelt, OK, where Louise grew up, attended school and graduated from high school in 1937. While in high school Louise had been a Girl Scout, cheerleader, football queen and senior class salutatorian.
Louise started working for the local telephone company as the night operator during high school. She continued her career with the telephone company moving from operator in Roosevelt to Anadarko and finally Lawton, OK, in 1941. Louise retired from Southwestern Bell Telephone Co. in 1977 after having worked as a telephone operator, in the business office, in the engineering office as a draftsman, and finally as the Secretary to the District Engineer.
Louise met her husband, Clarence, while she was in high school. They began dating and after a long courtship Louise and Clarence were married in 1942 while Clarence was home on leave from the U.S. Army. After Clarence's service in WW II, they began their life together in Lawton working and raising a family. Once both retired, Louise and Clarence traveled, fished many streams and lakes and explored many areas in Louise's favorite haunts in the southwest U.S. Louise and Clarence celebrated their 50 year wedding anniversary in 1992. Clarence passed away the following year.
Louise continued to enjoy long summer trips to Creede, CO, with her children and grandchildren well into her early 90's.
Louise is survived by her son, Pat, and his wife, Carla, of Tulsa; grandchildren, Crystal Owen, and her husband, Jimmy, of Junction City, KS, and Ron Treadway of Tulsa; three great grandchildren, Warren and River Owen of Junction City, KS, and Payton Treadway of Tulsa; also God child, Genell Harris, and her husband, Keith, of Hot Springs Village, AR; her nieces, Janny Simpson of Sand Springs, OK, Betty Dixon and her husband, George, of Amarillo, TX, Sue Wilson and her husband, Jerry, of Livonia, MI, Kaye Jackson and her husband, Eric, of Sandy, UT; and nephew, Ron Sheets and his wife, Mary, of Mesquite, NV.
A Graveside service will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 8700 NW Cache Rd., Lawton, OK at 1:00 p.m. on March 19, 2020. moorefuneral.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.