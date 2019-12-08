Loyd J. Christesson, 86, of Tulsa, OK passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019 in Tulsa, OK. He was born June 17, 1933 in Melrose, NM to Blanton R. and Winnie (McKinley) Christesson.
Loyd was involved in Thoroughbred Racing and bred and raised race horses.
He was a past Mason. He owned Christesson Reporting Service and was a certified shorthand reporter.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Russel and James Christesson. He is survived by his wife, Karen Christesson of the home; three daughters, Vicki Buckmaster and husband, Joseph of Tulsa, OK, Kim Meinke of Houston, TX, and Angela Green and husband, Tom of Tulsa, OK; sister, Rosie Peoples of Henryetta, OK; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10AM-8PM, Monday, December 9, 2019, at Moore's Southlawn, 9350 E. 51st, Tulsa, OK. Funeral service will be 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Moore's Southlawn Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions may be made to the Alzheimers' Association, 2448 E. 81st St., #3000, Tulsa, OK 74137.
Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
