June 3, 1937 - April 4, 2020
Lucy Bo Wheeler Salyer-Shields was born on June 3, 1937 to Gladys and J. Clyde Wheeler. On April 4, 2020, she was welcomed into the loving arms of her Heavenly Father. Lucy Bo grew up a "preacher's kid" with many fond memories of her time spent at Crown Heights Christian Church youth fellowship group, Sunday School, Wednesday evening church dinners, homemade ice cream socials and PEO meetings. The relationships she made growing up at Crown Heights remained life long friends. She graduated from Classen High School where she enjoyed being a majorette. She went on to attend Christian College in Columbia, MO, later transferring to the University of Oklahoma her junior year. It was at OU that she pledged Alpha Chi Omega and also where she met and later married Jerry L. Salyer. Together Lucy and Jerry raised three children. When her children were young, Lucy spent many afternoons leading Brownie groups or driving kids to ballet, soccer, baseball, horseback riding and piano and violin lessons. She believed that exposing her children to many activities was key to developing their talents. While raising her family, Lucy had several part-time jobs that she enjoyed very much. She was co-founder of the Crown Heights Christian Church pre-school, a child development specialist for Rainbow Fleet and the Christian education director at Western Oaks Christian Church. Although Lucy and Jerry divorced many years later, they remained good friends.
Lucy enjoyed reading books and writing letters to friends. She had a gift for writing eloquent letters that blessed those who received them. Lucy shared her writing gift with her children to instill in them the importance of showing appreciation through letter writing by having her children write thank-you notes for gifts and services they received. It wasn't until her children were older that they realized that not all parents required their children to write thank you letters to the dentist for pulling their teeth.
In 1996, Lucy married James C. Shields. Lucy would say they enjoyed 24 wonderful years together. Lucy and Jim enjoyed having dinners with their friend group, spending time with their dog Max, and just being together. As a talented photographer, Jim would photograph family events and then he and Lucy would have the photos made into a canvas print to share with those lucky enough to receive one of their special captured memories. Jim was Lucy's encouraging companion and caregiver throughout her many years of health issues.
Lucy was preceded in death by her parents, Gladys and J. Clyde Wheeler; her stepmother, Ellen Jayne Wheeler; her brother, Joe Wheeler; and her stepson, Jay Shields. She leaves behind her beloved husband, Jim Shields; her children, Cindy King and husband, Bill, Derek Salyer and wife, Michelle, and Leigh Michelle Salyer; her precious grandchildren, Hayden King and wife, Maggie, Katelyn King, McKenzie Salyer, Garrett Salyer, and Megan Salyer; her brother, Don Wheeler and wife, Leslie; her sister-in-law, Alma Wheeler; as well as many special nieces, nephews and friends. The family extends their gratitude to Lucy's caregivers, Anita and Tiffany Jackson. Thanks are due to Dr. Craig Carson, Dr. Joe Zuerker, Dr. Banaslav Schifferdecker, and Dr. Roger Smith for the years of care that helped Lucy live longer and well. Also to Integris Hospice House who cared for her in her last days.
We will miss Lucy deeply but we rejoice that she has received the ultimate healing and is now free from pain. Memorial gifts may be made in Lucy's name to Crown Heights Christian Church or Coffee Creek Riding Center. In light of the current COVID-19 situation, a memorial service will be held in the future.
