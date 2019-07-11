Lyndon Gale "Slim" McLennan, 89, of Broken Arrow, OK, peacefully went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 3, 2019. He was surrounded by loved ones: his wife, Betty Lou Carrington McLennan; stepson, Jeff; granddaughter, Brooke; great grandson, Gabe; and close friends as he passed from this life.
Lyndon Gale McLennan was born February 19, 1930 in Stamford, Texas, to parents, Gladstone McLennan and Katherine Jones McLennan. He grew up locally and graduated from Leuders High School. He attended a Texas Christian College then married Rose Daily in 1948.
Slim came to Nowata, OK in the late 1950's with Overby Drilling Co. With his determined hard work ethics and skills he soon was an accomplished Driller and equipped himself for buying a drilling rig and started his own drilling company. Thus the inception of McLennan Drilling Co. came to be as he drilled for that "black gold" and also gas wells all over Oklahoma and other states.
Slim was an active figure in the Oklahoma petroleum industry for more than 50 years.
He raised a famliy in Nowata (Lyndon Gale McLennan, Jr; Andrew Keith McLennan and Stephen Kirby McLennan).
Slim was a former member of the First Baptist Church, serving the Lord with great warmth and dignity. He served his community in a variety of leadership roles and was a fiercely loyal friend to many.
He was divorced from Rose McLennan in Nowata. He later met and married Betty Lou lllingsworth Carrington in Bartlesville on June 27, 1992. They later moved to Broken Arrow, OK and were active members as Elders in the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Broken Arrow. He had a happy and fulfilled life.
Slim was preceded in death by his parents, Gladstone McLennan and Katherine (Jones) McLennan; two older brothers, Gladstone "Mack" McLennan and Jon Gerald McLennan, all from Texas.
He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Betty Lou Carrington McLennan; sons, Lyndon Gale Mclennan, Jr., wife, Linda of Owasso, Andrew Keith McLennan and wife, Teri of Tempe, Arizona, Stephen Kirby McLennan of Phoenix, Arizona; stepson, Jeff Carrington of Broken Arrow. Grandchildren are Brooke Carrington of Broken Arrow, OK, great grandson, Gabriel; Matt McLennan and great grandson on the way; Austin McLennan; Sean McLennan; Jon Eric McLennan; Jason McLennan; and granddaughter, Caylee McLennan.
Memorial Service will be held at the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) In Nowata, OK on July 12, Friday, at 11:00 am with Betty and Slim's Pastor Rev. Glenn Davis officiating.
