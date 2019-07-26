Madelyn Odette Brain Moskowitz was born on June 2, 1928. She passed away on July 23, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Madelyn was born in Paris, France and after WWII immigrated to the United States where she married Franklyn Moskowitz and had three beautiful children. She was a driving force behind the Moskowitz Furniture Company, working day and night beside her husband. She was always known for her graciousness and beauty, and will be most remembered for her charming accent and European elegance. She truly embodied the modern progressive female.
Madelyn is survived by her husband, Franklyn; sons, Jimmy and Jerry (Dianna); daughter, Harriet Moskowitz Dunitz (Scott); and nine grandchildren, Zack (Lori), Michelle (Ryan), Daniel, Shira, Drew, Phillip, Alex (Kathryn), Jacob (Andrea) and Tyler; two great-grandchildren, Levi and Oliver; and two great-grandchildren on the way.
Graveside services will be held 10 am, Friday, at Rose Hill Cemetery, Sheridan and Admiral. Remembrances accepted at the Red Cross and B'Nai Emunah Synagogue. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel, 918-585-1151 www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com
