Magnolia Mae Binkley, 92, of Tulsa, Oklahoma passed away peacefully on August 17, 2019 in Tulsa surrounded by her family. She was born in Piggott, Arkansas to Alonzo Lester Franklin, and Lena Ellen (Peterson) Stewart. Maggie is survived by her husband of 68 years, Charles Ray of the home; sister, Mary Christine Miller of Willard, MO; daughter, Katherine Rae Staton, of Broken Arrow, OK; and son, Daniel Bruce Binkley and his wife, Kim of Little Rock, AR; 7 grandchildren, Anthony Ray Staton and wife, Violet of Tulsa, Ashley Christina and husband, Kip Neal of Tulsa, Aaron Roger Staton of Tulsa, Shannon Dawn and husband, Jeremy Poynot of Lafayette, LA, Taylor Michelle Binkley of Little Rock, AR, Jordan Michael and wife, Donna Binkley of Little Rock, AR, and Kyle Daniel and wife, Shannon Binkley of Chattanooga, TN; 7 great-grandchildren, Audrey, Vince, Bella, Jade, Parker, Jovie, and Ronan. Her selfless and gentle spirit will be missed by all who loved her. A memorial service will be held at the Crosstown Church of Christ in Tulsa, OK on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 2:00 PM. Donations may be made in her honor to Hope Harbor Children's Home in Claremore, OK (https://hopeharborinc.org/). www.floralhaven.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.