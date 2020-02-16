Malcom Pearce Hammond (78) died peacefully at home, February 11, 2020, surrounded by his beloved family, friends and pets. He was born May 8, 1941 in Tulsa to Margery Pearce and Howard Harold Hammond. He was given the nickname "Bundy B" at birth in recognition of his mother's work for the wartime charity Bundles for Britain and was known as "Bundy" by all. The eldest of three boys, Bundy grew up in central Tulsa, attending Lee, Horace Mann and Central High. He lettered in basketball, was a Boy Scout and a big fan and supporter of Oklahoman and Native American Jim Thorpe's efforts to have his Olympic medals returned to him.
A Phi Delta Theta at OU, he participated in the ROTC program and graduated in 1963 with a degree in Business Administration. After graduating, he went to officer and airborne training at Fort Benning, was an Infantry Platoon Leader at Ft. Hood, and completed his service as a First Lieutenant at Ft. Sill in 1966.
After completing his military service, he returned to Tulsa and married Kathleen Gartrell of Owasso, March 25, 1966, adopting her daughter, Stacey, before having sons, Martin and Alex together.
He began his career as a CPA at Arthur Andersen before becoming Vice President & Controller of Word Industries. While working there full time, he attended Tulsa University Law School, graduating in 1972 and opened his private family law practice a few years later. Bundy had an active practice until May of 2019.
Bundy married Bonnie Willett of Tulsa on April 26, 1997. They built their dreams on Bonnie's family farm near Perkins in 2000, a log home, where they've lived for the last twenty years with their many beloved dogs, cats and horses.
In addition to his family, animals, and countless friends his passions were golf, OU football, sports and travel. He was a member of Southern Hills Country Club for 47 years where he had two holes-in-one and shot two strokes better than his age at 76. He set out to play every one of the Top 100 golf courses in the country and see a baseball game in every major league stadium and accomplished both. His devotion to OU football was such that he once attended 118 straight games along with national championships in 1986 and 2001. A lifelong athlete that included a stint as a cornerback for the Tulsa Thunderbirds professional football team, he'd play pretty much any game that would keep him fit and moving without having to think too hard about it. He particularly enjoyed being one of the few keeping the game of handball alive locally.
Bundy is survived by his wife, Bonnie; brother, John; daughter, Stacey; sons, Martin and Alex; and grandchildren, Julia, Connor, Gabrielle, Cecilia and Zachary. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Tom.
A Memory Service will be held in Stillwater at Modella Gallery, March 6, at 4:00 pm. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, March 7, at Tulsa Garden Center. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Tee of Tulsa (https://www.firstteetulsa.org/donate/) or to the Tulsa Zoo (https://tulsazoo.org/support-us/ways-to-give/donate-today/).
