Malcom Wayne Adkins, our very special Daddy and Papaw passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, at the age of 99. Daddy was born the 4th of 6 children to Chester Adkins and Agnes McBride Adkins in a dugout near Alexandria, North Dakota. He graduated from Ponca City High School, where he met the love of his life, Maxine Gillock. They married and had two children, Judith Elaine (Adkins) Bryant and Mark Wayne Adkins.
Wayne joined the Navy after high school and had a successful career as a flight instructor before coming home to work for Continental Oil Company. There, he worked his way up to the position of glassblower. When he was offered a job at Oklahoma State University as the glassblower for the Chemistry and Physics departments in 1960, he gladly accepted. He became a proud and avid Oklahoma State fan where he stayed until his retirement in 1986. In retirement, he kept busy by making and selling Thermoscopes, funding Wayne and Maxine's many travels.
Wayne and Maxine moved to Inverness Village in Tulsa, when Maxine's health declined. She passed away only 9 months later. Wayne spent the next 13 years at Inverness making many new friends.
He leaves behind his daughter and son-in-law, Judy and Frank Bryant; daughter-in-law, Eileen Adkins; grandchildren, Lori and husband, Brian, Jay and wife, Darci, Matthew and wife, Joanna, and Thomas; as well as many great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. He will be dearly missed.
Go Pokes!!
