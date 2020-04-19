Marcelle Mary "Becky" Richardson was born on April 1, 1923 to Elmer and Edna Becker in Schuylkill Haven, PA.
Becky spent most of her working years as an executive secretary with Service Pipeline.
Becky is survived by her daughter, Marcy Ghere; granddaughter, Bonnie Fidler and her husband, Matt; great granddaughter, Erin Fidler; and great grandson, Connor Fidler.
Becky was preceded in death by her husband, Tex Richardson; sister, Doris Schimmel; and brother, Robert Becker.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations go to a pet rescue of your choice, as Becky's dog, Daisy was a rescue.
