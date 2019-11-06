Margaret Anne Graham Holt passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 5, 2019, in Tulsa, with family at her side.
Margaret Anne was born in Tulsa to Dr. Hugh C. and Helen Graham on February 15, 1932. She attended Holland Hall and Central High School, graduating in 1949. She then attended the University of Tulsa (TU) where she was a cheerleader, class officer, VP of Chi Omega Sorority, and runner-up to the International Sweetheart of Sigma Chi.
After graduating from TU with a BA in Languages in 1953, she married Robert E. Reed, and they had three daughters. Margaret Anne was a competitive figure skater, beginning her dream at the Tulsa Coliseum, spending summers skating in Lake Placid, NY, and by her senior year in high school was the Ladies Figure Skating Champion for the Midwest.
When Tulsa lost their ice rink in 1950, Margaret Anne represented the Skating Club of Boston. She competed and medaled at the U.S. Championships in Singles and also in Pairs with her brother, Hugh C. Graham and represented the U.S.A. on three World Figure Skating Teams.
Margaret Anne served as Treasurer for Junior League of Tulsa, President and Treasurer for the Tulsa Figure Skating Club, and President of Chi Omega Alumnae Association. She went on to become a World and Olympic Figure Skating Judge and was on the Board of United States Figure Skating. She served as Chair of Judges, Judges Education and Training Committee, and Singles and Pairs Committee. She was a key member of the team that created and implemented the new test structure known as "Moves in the Field." Margaret Anne judged numerous World Championships and represented the U.S. as the Ladies' Judge for the Winter Olympic Figure Skating events in Albertville, France in 1992 and Lillehammer, Norway in 1994. She was awarded the International Skating Union Diploma of Service in 2002 and was honored as a 50 year National Judge by U.S. Figure Skating in 2014.
In 1997, she became a Distinguished Alumna from TU. After living in Colorado, Utah, and New Mexico, Margaret Anne divorced her then husband, Duke Wier, and returned to live in Tulsa. In 2003, she married Charles Holt, who was in her graduating class at Central High. In 2007, she was inducted into the Tulsa Central Hall of Fame. She worked for the Agos Group, LLC until retiring in 2013 and was also an active member of St. John's Episcopal Church.
Margaret Anne was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Charles Holt. She is survived by her brother, Dr. Hugh C. Graham, Jr. (Jeannie) of Kansas, OK; daughters, Lorrie (Paul) Parker of Morristown, NJ, Lisa (Alex) Pockrus, of Ogden, UT, and Stacey (Barney) James, of Tulsa. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Kelsey and Reed (Kathryn) Parker, Alex, Robert, and Jordan Pockrus, and Meredith and Timothy James.
Funeral services will be Friday, November 8th, 10:00 a.m. at St. John's Episcopal Church in Tulsa. The family will receive friends at Moore's Southlawn (9350 E. 51st) on Thursday, November 7th, from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the U.S. Figure Skating Memorial Fund at usfigureskating.org or a charity of your choice. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.