Margaret Ann Daniels passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at 69 years and 8 months of age. She was born March 3, 1950 in Bartlesville, OK, to Luther and Anne May Daniels. She attended Bartlesville schools and spent her early career in Omaha, Nebraska working for Principal Insurance Company. She spent most of the rest of her career in childcare. Later caring for the Clark family children: twins, Kent Clark and Kimberly Clark; and granddaughter, Brieze Clark. Margaret is survived by her 2nd cousin, Joyce Jones and her 3rd cousins, Paige Woodard and Da'mond Jones. Margaret enjoyed cooking and her friends at Reasor's in Jenks, OK. Services are pending. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Assoc., 2227 E. Skelly Dr., Tulsa, OK 74105. rosehilltulsa.com
