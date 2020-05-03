Margaret E. Walden joined her Heavenly Father on April 19, 2020. She was born August 10, 1924 to Alonzo and Lula Mae Lewis in Stigler, OK. The family later relocated to Tulsa where she was a graduate of Central High School and married Sidney H. Walden on April 4, 1944. Their union was blessed with a son, Ed, and a daughter, Lisa Gayle. She was a member of the Airport Free Will Baptist Church. She blessed all in her family and her community with her loving devotion and sunny disposition. She had a blessed life and we thank God for her. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, three sisters, her daughter and one grandson. She is survived by her son, Ed (Pam); four grandchildren and three great grandchildren; and four nieces. www.moorefuneral.com

