Margaret Lorene Barrett Pyka went to her heavenly home Saturday, May 9, 2020, surrounded by her loving family in Sapulpa, Oklahoma.
Margaret was born to Jerome and Ruby Boulware Barrett in Gainsville, Texas.
Margaret is survived by companion and best friend caregiver, Clyde Mathews; daughter, Sheree Gorecki of Utah; sisters, Valarie Blake of Gainsville, Texas, Darla Barrett of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and Kate Stills of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; five grandchildren; one great grandson of Utah; bonus family, Johnny, Bonya, Jason, Lori and Sadie, her dog.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jerome and Ruby Boulware Barrett; grandparents, Henry and Willie Boulware; uncle, John P. Boulware; son, John Henry Hampton; brother, James Jimmy Barrett; great niece, Krista Brewer.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, May 16, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Oakhurst Babptist Church with Pastor Charles Hines officiating. Cremation services are entrusted to Heath-Griffith Funeral Home of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, May 16, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Oakhurst Babptist Church with Pastor Charles Hines officiating. Cremation services are entrusted to Heath-Griffith Funeral Home of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
