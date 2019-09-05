Margaret Rose Mills Guckes Margaret Rose Mills Guckes enjoyed life to the fullest in her 97 years. Always lively and upbeat, she knew that she lived a charmed life. Even in her last few years in the Inverness Village Nursing Center, she never missed an outing, exercise activity, or the next opportunity to create art, which she proudly framed and displayed in her room. She was an avid duplicate bridge player, and had belonged to many bridge groups.
Margaret was born at home in St. Louis, Missouri, on March 25, 1922. She died peacefully at Inverness Village surrounded by her family on August 31, 2019.
She was raised in St. Louis County and lived there until 1949, when she and her husband, George Rose moved their family to Tulsa for an opportunity in the petroleum industry. George eventually became president of Born, Inc., an international manufacturer of direct-fired heaters for refineries.
During World War II, Margaret joined other women in the work force and worked as a draftsman at Curtiss-Wright, the largest aircraft manufacturer in the United States at the time. After the war she spent her time at home raising their three children.
George died suddenly in 1987, during their 45th anniversary trip to St. Maarten.
A few years later, Margaret met Walter Mills, a retired Tulsa engineer. They were married in 1994 and spent several happy years together until his death in 1999.
Then, at her 60th high school reunion in St. Louis, Margaret became reacquainted with her first-grade sweetheart, Bud Guckes. Bud and Margaret married and spent six happy years together at Inverness Village before Bud's death in 2012.
Margaret was a founding resident of Inverness Village Retirement Center. She was a 70-year member of the Church of the Madalene. George and Margaret had been long-time members of Oaks Country Club and the Tulsa Men's Club.
Margaret is survived by her three children, Carol Brumbaugh of Tulsa, George Rose, Jr., and his wife, Karen, of Tulsa, and Holly Barris of Okmulgee. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Jeff Stephens and his wife, Teresa, of Broken Arrow; Jill Deutscher and her husband, Brad, and their children, Thomas and Michael, of Tulsa; Georgianne Tokarchik and her husband, Troy, and their daughter, Madison, of Broken Arrow; Bradley Rose and his wife, Eden Hemming, and their daughter, Anna, of Tulsa; Jennifer Robinson and her husband, Jeremiah, of Kiefer; and Traci Desautels and her husband, Mason Miller, and their children, Lauren, Blake, Keyes, and MacRae of Huntersville, North Carolina.
Margaret was preceded in death by her sons-in-law, Bill Brumbaugh and Rob Barris, and her grandson, Tyler Barris.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift in Margaret's name to the Church of the Madalene, 3188 East 22nd Street, Tulsa, OK 74114-1822, or to a charity of your choice.
Margaret's family will celebrate her life with a private Mass and burial with Rev. Jack Gleason officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service and Cremation Care.
Family and friends may send memories and condolences to the family online at www.schaudtfuneralservice.com.
