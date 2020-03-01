Margie Lee Fisk Neff, age 96, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, in her home in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Margie was born on October 24, 1923, in Alva, Oklahoma. When she was in grade school, Margie's family moved to Sand Springs and later to Tulsa. She attended Tulsa Central High School and studied at the University of Tulsa, where she flourished in her sorority and was named TU homecoming queen. Upon graduation from college, she married William Neff Jr. and joined his quest to become a Christian minister and farmer. While helping to build churches and farms, Margie raised four children. She is survived by her three sons and their wives, seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Margie was one of the last and best of the Greatest Generation. She witnessed the Great Depression, the Dust Bowl in Oklahoma, and World War II. Through these trials, she developed a sturdy constitution and a strong, confident and kind spirit that was evident to all who knew her. She will be warmly remembered by all for her generous, loving heart, her steadfast strength and her abiding positive attitude.
The Neff family will celebrate Margie's life on Saturday, March 21, at 4:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Sand Springs, followed by a buffet dinner in the Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Animal Aid of Tulsa or SPCA Tulsa.
