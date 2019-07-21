Marguerite Rae (Mickey) Pugh, 93, of Tulsa, Oklahoma passed away on July 11, 2019 in Dallas, Texas.
Marguerite was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma to Charles and Tresa Haynes on January 10, 1926. She married Robert Eugene Pugh on May 21, 1948 and celebrated 66 joy-filled years of marriage until his death in 2014.
Mickey was a devoted daughter, wife and mother and will be remembered with love by her family and friends. She was a founding member of the Tulsa Walking Club and, with her husband Robert, walked in all 77 counties in Oklahoma, all 50 states and 9 foreign countries.
In addition to her parents and husband, Marguerite was preceded in death by a son, David Eugene. She is survived by her sons, Michael Ray and wife, Susan of Dallas and Gary Dale and wife, Karen of Houston and granddaughters, Cassandra Leigh, Abigail Jae and Alexandra Rachel.
Funeral services will be held in Tulsa at Moore's Memory Chapel, 1403 S. Peoria Ave, on July 24 at 10:00 am with Reverend Rodney Harris of Trinity Baptist officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery, Tulsa, Oklahoma. Visitation will be held at Moore's Memory Chapel on July 23 at 5:00-7:00 PM. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
