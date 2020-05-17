Margueritte Martha McCain, 96, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020, after a hard fought battle with the Covid-19 virus. She passed peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at the Villages of Southern Hills, Tulsa, OK.
Margueritte was the daughter of Walter and Edith Clarke. She graduated from Yale High School in 1942 and attended OSU. She married (the love of her life) her high school sweetheart, Herb McCain in 1944. Margueritte worked as an Executive Secretary in many areas of business, but her most passionate work was raising her three children and keeping her grand-children. She was a voracious reader, and enjoyed cooking, sewing, playing bridge and spending time with her family and friends. She was active in First United Methodist UMW, Stephen Ministries and volunteered with Rotary.
Strong and resilient, Margueritte had 96 years on this earth and we were all fortunate to be a part of those years. It's hard to overstate how foundational she was to her family. Her son, grandson, and great-granddaughter all received the name Clarke to represent the kindness, strength, and wisdom that was part of her very nature.
Though the family was not physically able to touch and love on her in these last weeks, we were blessed to see and talk to her daily through her window. We trust that even though we couldn't hold her hand and put our arms around her, God wrapped her in the arms of grace and mercy and it was in those arms she was carried home.
Margueritte is survived by children, Herb II (Jerrie), Martie (Larry Aduddell), Clarke (Patricia); grandchildren, Jennie Williams (Brandon), Sean McCain, Todd Aduddell, Emily Boyd; great-grandchildren, Brooklyn and Brody Boyd and Clarke and Ellis Williams. Margueritte was preceded in death by her husband, Herb; her parents and 2 siblings. She is survived by numerous friends, relatives, and loved ones. If you knew her, you knew what it was like to be loved because she loved us all. Miss you already, Nana! Love you more! Memorial service at a later date.
