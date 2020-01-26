Sept. 29, 1924 - Dec. 16, 2019
Marie was born in Meramac in Pawnee County, OK. She was one of 8 children. All siblings predeceased Marie. Marie married Norman Detwiler in 1948 and had one son, Karl Detwiler. Norman and Marie developed successful real estate and home building businesses. Marie was very artistic and an excellent seamstress. She loved to read, play games on the computer and volunteer. She was a woman of great Christian faith and values and attended the Montereau Chapel. Marie was predeceased by her husband, Norman and her son, Karl. She is survived by many extended family, Marjorie and Ron Kolker; her daughter-in-law, Susan Detwiler; five grandchildren and their spouses, Wendy and Joel Turner, Sarah and Daniel Craig, Alex and Jillian Detwiler, Kyle and Jordan Detwiler and Grant and Corie Detwiler. There are four great grandchildren and a fifth on the way. Her memorial service is 1:00 pm, January 31, 2020, at the Montereau Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Montereau library. Please make payable to Montereau but include Marie Detwiler and library on the memo line. The address is 6800 S. Granite Ave., Tulsa, 74136.
