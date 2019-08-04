Marilyn Fail Stark, 82, died on July 23, 2019 surrounded by her loving family in Tucson. From her birth to her death on Tuesday, Marilyn was a bright light to everyone she met. Marilyn grew up in Tulsa and graduated from OU where she met her future husband, Never Fail, Jr. They wed in 1957 and forged a beautiful life together in Tulsa, where Never was a real estate developer and Marilyn was above all, a fantastic mother and friend. She was also active at Asbury United Methodist Church, Christian Women's Club, The Little Lighthouse and her childrens' schools. Marilyn never met a stranger and made everyone she encountered feel more welcome. The family moved to Tucson in 1989 and Never passed away unexpectedly in 1992. Though grieving, Marilyn poured herself into her many grandchildren whom she adored. After being a widow for 17 years, Marilyn was blessed to meet and marry another godly man, John Stark. They wed in 2009 and enjoyed a great life together until her passing.
Marilyn leaves a loving family that includes her four children, Laura (Tom) Reeb, Brian (Lisa) Fail, Lisa Ammons and Blake (Michelle) Vail; along with twelve grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Marilyn had an authentic and active faith and is now with Jesus. A private, family funeral and burial was held at the Evergreen Cemetery in Tucson on July 25, 2019.
