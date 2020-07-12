Marilyn Moore Percefull, 88, died peacefully July 3, 2020, in Lake Charles, Louisiana, after a brief illness, surrounded by family.
Marilyn was born November 29, 1931, in Tulsa, to Zelma Thomas and Joseph Nolen Moore Jr. She attended Lincoln and Kendall elementary schools, Whitney Junior High and Rogers High School before her parents moved to Little Rock, Arkansas, where she finished high school at Little Rock Central High. She attended the University of Arkansas where she met the love of her life, Ron Percefull, on a blind date.
Marilyn and Ron were married April 26, 1953, and shortly afterward Ron was commissioned into the Army. Their first child, Gary was born while Ron was in Korea and later he was followed by Steve, Linda, and David. During Ron's long career with Cities Service Oil Company, the family moved frequently (Shreveport, Louisiana; Miami, Florida; Wilmington, N.C.; Jacksonville, Tampa, and Miami, Florida; and Atlanta, Georgia) before landing in Tulsa in 1970.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Ron; her parents and siblings, Marticia Stewart, Joseph Moore and Davis Moore; and granddaughter, Christy Daigle.
She is survived by children, Gary and wife, Linda Percefull, of Tulsa, Steve and wife, Dana Percefull, of Tulsa, Linda Percefull Daigle of Lake Charles, Louisiana, and David Percefull of Wimberly, Texas; grandchildren, Ronny, Danny, Eric, Chad, Katy, and Sam; and several great-grandchildren.
Her family extends thanks to her wonderful caregivers at Villa Maria Assisted Living Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana, where Marilyn spent the last six months of her life.
A private service will be held at Calvary Cemetery at an undetermined date in the future.
https://www.johnsonfuneralhome.net/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.