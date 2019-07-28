Marion Alferd Buercklin, (MA, Poppi), born September 3, 1923 passed peacefully on May 9, 2019 in St. Paul, MN. Marion was a long time resident of Tulsa, long time member and volunteer at All Souls and Hope Unitarian Universalist Churches. He worked as a chemical engineer for Sun Oil and retired in 1988. After retiring he and his wife, Patricia traveled all over the country spending time in Florida, Arizona and Colorado, settling in Minnesota in 2016 to be closer to his granddaughter and great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Patricia (Honey). He is survived by a daughter, Patricia Spaulding (Scott); a son, Michael Wahl; a granddaughter, Caroline Morgan, (Matthew); and two great granddaughters, Cecilia and Jude Morgan; sisters, Sylvia Tate, and Patricia Buercklin; and many nieces, nephews and great nephews. Marion was a kind, gentle, quiet man who was much loved by his family. We will remember his large vegetable gardens, his intellectual curiosity, his soft spirit and the twinkle in his eye, when he smiled.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.