Marion M. Dyer, of Broken Arrow, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019, at the age of 86.
Marion was born to Earl and Savola (Marshall) Dyer on February 11, 1933 in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. He married Linda Kelley on Valentine's Day, 1958 in Broken Arrow and they were married for 61 years. Their union was blessed with two children, Marshall (Natia) Dyer of Broken Arrow and Staci (David) Seyer of Phoenix, Arizona.
He graduated from Bagley High School in Tahlequah in 1951 and Northeastern State University in 1959 where he was a member of Phi Lambda Chi Fraternity and served as Alumni Association President. He graduated from the University of Tulsa School of Law in 1965 and was a member of the Oklahoma Bar Association and Tulsa County Bar Association for over 50 years. He was an attorney in Tulsa and Broken Arrow and was in the first group of Special Judges appointed in the State of Oklahoma. He honorably served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict.
He loved all animals, particularly his many Westies who accompanied him on visits to elderly patients. He traveled extensively and chose London as his top destination. He loved its people, its architecture and its flea markets.
He was a 50-year charter member of St. Stephen's United Methodist Church.
He was predeceased by his parents; a brother, Wayne; and his sister, Jimmie Dozier. He is survived by his wife, Linda; his children, Marshall and Staci; grandchildren, Jay (Whitney) Dyer; Michael Dyer; and Kendra Dyer; his great-grandchildren, Avery, Alyssa, and Logan Dyer; his sister, Emma Young; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Stephen's UMC, Board of Trustees, 400 W. New Orleans Street, Broken Arrow, OK 74011 or Oklahoma Westie Rescue, www.okwestierescue.com. hayhurstfuneralhome.com
