Mark David Watkins, 62, left this world following a brief illness on Friday, November 29, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Lois Watkins and his sister, Michelle Moore. He is survived by his husband, Victor Evans; daughter, Joanne DeLong and husband, David; son, Paul; three grandsons and numerous friends who loved him. Memorial services are pending at this time. Moore Southlawn Chapel 9350 E 51st, Tulsa, OK, (918) 663-2233. www.moorefuneral.com
