Mark H. Benson of Pueblo West, CO, passed away on April 7th, after a long illness. He is preceded in death by: both parents, Lloyd and Arlene; brother, David; and a twin sister, Mary. He is survived by: his wife of over 50 years, Jeanne; sons, Keith (Charlotte) and Scott (Jeannine); grandchildren, Hoyt, Chloe, Bryce and Bradley; along with several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life memorial will be held at Oasis Christian Church in Pueblo West, when it is safe to gather again. Mark is a graduate of Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology in Tulsa, and is retired from American Airlines in Tulsa. The family asks that memorials be made to either the Alzheimer's Association or the Tunnels2Towers project. www.roselawnpueblo.org

