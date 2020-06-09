Mark Russell Theurer, 68, was born January 23, 1952 in Denver, Colorado to Russell and Judy Theurer. He passed away on June 4, 2020 in Tulsa.
Mark was raised in Denver and graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1970. Afterwards, Mark moved to Georgetown, Colorado and worked in the Henderson mine. He proceeded on to employment at the Depot Restaurant & Bakery. He made bread, cakes and even a wedding cake! Most of all, he was famous for his Navajo tacos. He was also an avid Broncos fan.
Mark moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma next where he met Lyndel L. Lamb. They were married in 1980 and enjoyed nearly 40 years of marriage. Their pride and joy were their many dogs and cats raised from pups and kittens or those they rescued. He worked in the swimming pool business and was the owner of Swim Clean Pool Service.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Judy Theurer. He is survived by his wife, Lyndel Theurer; sister Terrie Theurer; brother Steve Theurer and wife Kathy, their four children Jason Theurer, Benjamin Theurer and wife Jodi; Tamara Theurer McKinnon and husband Adam, and their daughter Gracie McKinnon and Katelyn Theurer. Sister Kim Greenzweig and husband Jim, their children Corey Greenzweig, wife Diana and daughter Sofie; Brandon Sheplor. Also Marti Theurer, son Dean Carr and wife Jana; and son Scott; Cheryl Carr Smith, sons Gage and Cole, daughter Tiana. Mark is also survived by multiple cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 10:00 am at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.