Mark Ryan Niebruegge On Wednesday, October 9, 2019, Mark Ryan Niebruegge passed away at the age of 52. Mark was born on January 20, 1967, in Oklahoma City, OK, to Beverly Ryan Niebruegge and Byron Niebruegge. Mark spent most of his childhood in Tulsa, OK and was an active member of Boston Avenue UMC. Mark attended Jenks schools and graduated in 1985. Mark was an accountant by trade and a lover of family and fun at heart. In September, 2000, Mark and his wife, Carey moved their family to Telluride, CO. In 2008, Mark joined the Elks Lodge in Telluride where he served as the Exalted Ruler from 2018 to 2019. He may be most fondly remembered for his volunteer job of managing the facilities and organizing Lodge events. There's nothing Mark loved more than time with his daughters and more recently his young granddaughters. Mark was a proud Dad and an even prouder Papa. Mark's love of family and fun is evident in the relationship Ryan and Bailey share and in Bailey's attentive mothering of her young daughters. His love will carry on through those whose lives he touched. Mark was preceded in death by his grandparents, Fred and Viola Niebruegge and Louis and Edith Ryan; his sister, Deborah Ann Niebruegge; and his brother-in-law, David Newman. He is survived by his daughters, Ryan and Bailey Niebruegge and their mother, Carey Niebruegge; his two granddaughters, Sophia and Avery; his mother, Beverly Ryan Niebruegge; his father, Byron Niebruegge and wife, Teri; his brother, Todd Niebruegge and wife, Susan; and his sister, Teresa Newman. Mark has many relatives and friends that will miss him deeply, but thankfully, "Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal". A memorial service for Mark will be held at 2 pm, November 2, 2019, at Boston Avenue United Methodist Church's Rose Chapel, Tulsa.
