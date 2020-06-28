Mark William Hesselberth was born July 14, 1958 in Peoria, IL, to William F. Hesselberth and Patricia (Durre) Hesselberth. He passed from this life on April 11, 2020 at the age of 61.
Mark attended primary school in Ft. Smith, AR and attended the Lutheran Church there. He attended the University of Arkansas and was an avid Razorback fan. Mark worked for McKesson Pharmaceutical for years before working for Orkin Pest Control the past 24 years.
Mark was passionate about music; he especially loved the band "Rush". Mark also loved the outdoors: golfing, camping, the lake and attending the horse races, especially Oaklawn. Mark loved tracking the weather, he was your "go to guy" regarding weather. He was also fascinated and knew a lot about aircraft. Mark took pride in his outdoor cooking and made the best smoked ribs, perfect steaks and loved to share his barbecuing knowledge. He so loved his Golden Retrievers over the years: Bailey, Sally, Layla and Lewis.
Mark was a loving husband, father, brother, son and friend to so many. Mark was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Albert and Zora Hesselberth and Otto and Delia Durre; uncles, Jim and Fred Hesselberth and stepbrother, Jeff Pugh. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Janet (Neubauer) Hesselberth; son, Daniel W. Hesselberth; brothers, Eric, Todd (Teresa) and Scot Hesselberth; aunts and uncles, Marjorie Cusac, Jerald (Judy) and Paul (Carolyn) Hesselberth; stepmother, Patricia (Frazier) Hesselberth; stepbrothers, Rocky and Jeremy Pugh; step siblings, Curtis and Chris Goldtrap and Kelleigh (Goldtrap) Banaszek; and a host of cousins, in-laws and friends. A Celebration of life will be held at Asbury United Methodist Church in the Chapel, Tulsa OK on July 11, 2020 at 10:30.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the American Heart Association, 2227 E. Skelly Dr., Tulsa, OK 74145.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.