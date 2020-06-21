Marlene passed suddenly and unexpectedly on June 16, 2020. She was a strong and caring woman who loved her family, friends, nature, and wildlife - often helping friends in need and rescuing abandoned pets or injured animals. At work, she was famous for her sense of humor and baked goods that she made for fundraisers or just to share. She made an impression on everyone she met, and she touched the lives of many.
She will be greatly missed by her daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and all she met throughout her life. Private family services only.
