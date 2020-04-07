Marshall Lee Hart passed away at his home in West, Mississippi, on Friday, April 3. He was 74 years old.
Born in Tulsa on July 29, 1945, Marshall graduated from Thomas Edison High School in 1963. He then entered Northeastern State College in Tahlequah and earned a degree in biology in 1968. Before graduating, Marshall was inducted into the U.S. Marine Corps and in 1969 embarked on a tour of duty in Vietnam. In 1973, Marshall earned a second degree in pharmacy from Southwestern State College in Weatherford. He spent most of his working life as a pharmacist at St. John Medical Center in Tulsa.
Marshall is survived by his wife, Donna Hart; his daughter, Laura Clark; his stepson, David Hullum; his stepdaughter, Emily Hullum; his grandchildren, Caroline and William Clark; his brother, Wyman Hart; and his sisters, Deloris Messick, Liz Groden, and Connie Kearbey.
A memorial service will be planned for a later date.
