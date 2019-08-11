Martha Ann Maxwell Curtis peacefully slipped into Heaven to join her husband on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. She was born on May 30, 1940 in Memphis, TN to Janie Allene Howze and Samuel Carlton Maxwell. She grew up in the same house in Crenshaw, MS. Martha Ann was preceded in death by her husband; her baby daughter; her sister, Catherine Jane Oakes; and her parents. She is survived by two daughters, Martha Kay Collins and husband, Tracy of Little Rock, AR, Carol Ann Bruton and husband, Todd of Tulsa, OK; five precious grandchildren, Kalin Nicole Bruton, Terra Ashlin Bruton, Grant Edward Bruton, Mackenzie Grace Collins and Cooper Ryan Collins: nephew, Bob (Landy) Oakes.
Martha Ann graduated from Mississippi State College for Women but dedicated her life raising a family. She was a perfect Mother. She and Jimmy were married almost 60 years. They did everything together. She only lived four short months without him.
Martha Ann was a true southern lady - always dressed, hair fixed, nails painted and lipstick on. She had many lifelong friends. She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church and involved in everything from Altar Guild to her UMW Circle. She passionately volunteered at the St. Francis Hospital front desk every Monday morning for 37 years.
A service celebrating Martha Ann's life will be held at 1 PM on Friday, August 16, 2019, at Christ United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Francis Auxiliary Scholarship Fund or Christ United Methodist Church.
