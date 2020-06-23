Martha Lorraine (Butler) Sheffield was born January 28, 1952 in McPherson, KS, to Marion Buford and Eileen May (Nichols) Butler and passed from this life on June 18, 2020 at the age of 68.
Martha was baptized early in life at Southminster Presbyterian Church. Martha attended Eliot Elementary, Wright Junior High, and graduated from Thomas Edison High School in 1970. She worked as a bookkeeper at OTASCO before going to work as a legal secretary for a downtown law firm. She married the love of her life, Stan, in 1975 and they had two children, Jarod and Candice. She was a stay at home mother for several years before joining the staff at St. John's Episcopal Church as the Education Director. She later enjoyed working at Mary Murray's Flowers, where she could really express her eye for color, which she also utilized at home with her beautiful gardens. She joined Moody's Jewelry, where she loved working closely with her family for over 20 years until her passing.
Martha loved to host dinner parties, holidays, and events for family and friends, both large and small. She also had a fantastic skill and passion for decorating and design for the home.
Martha was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Jarod Sheffield; and her sister, Cathy Simons. She is survived by her husband, Stan Sheffield; her daughter and son-in-law, Candice and Saji Thomas; and her niece and great-niece, Whitney and Eliza Fraser.
Her funeral will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday, June 26, at the Ninde Brookside Chapel and will be laid to rest at Ridgelawn Cemetery, Collinsville, OK.
Due to limited seating and COVID concerns, a live stream of the service will be provided for those unable to attend at https://www.facebook.com/Ninde-Funeral-Cremation-301448129872562/
Ninde Brookside, 918-742-5556.
