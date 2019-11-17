Martin Dell "Marty" Armstrong passed away at Stillwater Medical Center on Thursday, October 17, 2019.
Marty was born in San Jose, California on December 6, 1949 to Merdell and Mary Armstrong. The family moved to Tulsa, where Marty grew up and attended school. He graduated from East Central High School in 1968. Marty lived in Oklahoma City and later moved to Stillwater, where he worked for Walker Construction as a gifted carpenter and furniture builder for many years.
Marty is survived by his sister, Patricia Stephens of Tulsa; brother, Richard Armstrong; two nieces, Kristin Stephens and Melissa Ray; two nephews, Jesse and Thomas Stephens.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.strodefh.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.