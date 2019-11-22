Martin Lee Rinehart, age 82, passed away peacefully on November 19, 2019, with his family by his side. Marty was born October 12, 1937, in Denver, Colorado to Harold and Evalee Rinehart.
Marty graduated from the University of Colorado in 1960 with a double major in Civil Engineering and Business Management. He married his high school sweetheart, Bonnie Meggs, that same year and began his career as an engineer with Standard Oil Company. In 1984, he and two other partners founded Matrix Service Company, where he worked until his retirement in 2000.
Outside of work, Marty enjoyed spending time with his family, yard work, hunting, fishing, volunteering and was active at his church, Kirk of the Hills, where he and Bonnie have been long-time members.
Marty is survived by his wife, Bonnie; daughter, Holly Blake; son, Brad (Tracy) Rinehart; grandchildren, Stephanie, Hayden, Kasey, and Piper; and great-grandson, SJ. Preceded in death by his parents; sister, Barbara; son-in-law, Steve Blake.
Memorial service will be held at Kirk of the Hills Church, Saturday, November 23, at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: Parkinson Foundation of Oklahoma or The Benevolent Fund at Montereau.
