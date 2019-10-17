Mary A. Threnn Wolff, age 98, passed away in Tulsa on October 14, 2019.
She was a beautiful person inside and out; caring and enthusiastic; made friends easily; loved to cook, travel and play bridge; loved the St. Louis Cardinals; and loved her family most of all.
Mary was born in Auburn, Nebraska, to James Cecil and Alma (Martin) Hacker on August 22, 1921. She was a leader in high school and served as senior class president and May Queen.
She received a teaching certificate from Peru State College and worked for two years as an elementary school teacher.
In August 1943 at a USO dance she met the love of her life, Aviation Cadet Robert H. Threnn of St. Louis, Missouri, who was stationed at the Lincoln Army Air Field. They married on August 11, 1945 in Amarillo, Texas, where Bob was stationed at the time.
After the war they moved to St. Louis where Mary worked for Ralston Purina while Bob completed his education. Bob then taught high school chemistry and Mary worked as the administrative secretary in the Pharmacology Department of Washington University Medical School while they raised their children.
After they went their separate ways, Mary worked at Printing Industries Association where she met Bob Wolff, a retired executive of Western Printing Company, whom she married in 1977. They divided their time between St. Louis and Florida until 1986 when Bob died and Mary moved to Tulsa to live near her daughter and her family.
Mary was an active volunteer. In St. Louis. She was a member of Southampton Presbyterian Church and served many years as trustee and children's teacher. She was a homeroom mother and a Cub Scout leader. She was active in Toastmistress Club, The American Red Cross and served for several years on an advisory board for KETC (educational TV channel).
In Tulsa she belonged to John Calvin Presbyterian Church and other volunteer groups including Green Country Women where she started their Progressives group.
She loved to travel, visiting all fifty states as well as Japan, Hong Kong, Ireland, England, Scotland, Canada, and the Caribbean Islands.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; and her sister, Evelyn Read.
She is survived by her daughter, Christie Morehead and son-in-law, Dr. John Morehead of Tulsa; son, Robert Threnn and wife, Kim Threnn of St. Louis, MO; grandchildren, Robert (Jennifer) Morehead, Christopher Morehead, Erica Threnn and Jay Threnn; great-grandchildren, Carolyn, Ollie, Vivian, and Alexander Morehead; and niece, Diane (Jeff) Francis of Medford, MA. Mary also is survived by stepson, Richard (Gail) Wolff of St. Louis.
Visitation is 4-6pm, Friday, October 18, 2019, and the funeral service is 10am, Saturday, October 19, 2019, both at Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home. Interment is 11am, Monday, October 21, 2019, in Sunset Memorial Park, St. Louis, MO.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Red Cross or the Presbyterian Women of Eastern Oklahoma Presbytery (student scholarship fund).
Moore's Southlawn Chapel. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.