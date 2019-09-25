Mary Allene McAlister, 84, passed peacefully to be with the Lord on September 21, 2019.
Mary was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma on October 7, 1934 and retired from Silvey Insurance Company. She spent her life serving others selflessly and is now reunited with the love of her life spending eternity in Heaven.
Survived by daughters, Connie Pingelton (John), Debi Carder, and Pam Bagley (Tony). She has 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren, whom she adored.
Preceded in death by husband, Luther McAlister.
Visitation 5-7pm, Thursday and Services 1:00pm, Friday, both at Moore's Southlawn.
Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233.
