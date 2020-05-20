Mary Althea Watkins Yeats died at home in Tulsa on May 17, 2020. Althea was born in her home at De Queen, Arkansas, on June 16, 1934, the first child of Losie Virgil Watkins, Sr. and Mary Etta Johnson Watkins. Althea spent her childhood on the farm and traveled multiple times between Oklahoma and California where her parents labored as migrant workers during the Dust Bowl years. Graduating as valedictorian of her class, Althea viewed education as her way to escape poverty. She graduated from Oklahoma State University in 1957, the first in her extended family to attend college. Althea influenced the lives of hundreds of children by teaching at Berryhill Elementary School for twenty-four years, retiring in 1993. Althea married Ollie Gene Yeats on January 24, 1954 and had three sonsMichael, Gary, and William Wayne. As a loving taskmaster, she instilled the values of hard work, quality relationships, and compassion for others. She was a pillar of the Carbondale Church of Christ, where she was a member for more than 50 years. Viewing with family present will be from 5:30 to 8:00 on May 20, 2020, at Mark Griffith Funeral Home. A celebration of her life will occur on August 30, 2020.

