Mary Ann Koepp, 86, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, in Broken Arrow, OK. It would take a book to describe Mary Ann Koepp in her entirety, but first and foremost she was a mother of five, a grandmother to 15, and great grandmother to 29. Mary Ann instilled a strong work ethic in her family and had demonstrated this throughout her life. She was an entrepreneur involved in real estate, oil and gas, and handwriting analysis. She was a member of the Red Hat Society in Tulsa. She loved art, horse racing, poker, bingo, gardening, and books. She had a life full of adventure and always told the best stories. We will miss her dearly but are at peace knowing she is healed and back with her children again. Mary Ann was preceded in death by her sons, Johnny Koepp of Tulsa, Billy Koepp of Ft. Worth, Ronald Koepp of Tulsa; and her grandson, David Koepp Jr. of Ft. Worth. She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Lieberman and son, David Koepp in Texas and several grand and great grandchildren. A Private Family Service will be held in Ft. Worth, TX. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
Submit A Death Notice
Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices by clicking the submit button below until 8 p.m. daily. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or for assistance after 5 p.m., email obits@tulsaworld.com or call 918-581-8347 daily.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a last name, full name or keywords in the search box. If your search is unsuccessful, first confirm your spelling. Next, try removing the first name, as the person's known name may not be the name on record. For an exact match using keywords, try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase. For broader results, search by date or date-range.. NOTE: Archived obituaries are available back to January 1, 1989.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.