Mary Ann Koepp, 86, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, in Broken Arrow, OK. It would take a book to describe Mary Ann Koepp in her entirety, but first and foremost she was a mother of five, a grandmother to 15, and great grandmother to 29. Mary Ann instilled a strong work ethic in her family and had demonstrated this throughout her life. She was an entrepreneur involved in real estate, oil and gas, and handwriting analysis. She was a member of the Red Hat Society in Tulsa. She loved art, horse racing, poker, bingo, gardening, and books. She had a life full of adventure and always told the best stories. We will miss her dearly but are at peace knowing she is healed and back with her children again. Mary Ann was preceded in death by her sons, Johnny Koepp of Tulsa, Billy Koepp of Ft. Worth, Ronald Koepp of Tulsa; and her grandson, David Koepp Jr. of Ft. Worth. She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Lieberman and son, David Koepp in Texas and several grand and great grandchildren. A Private Family Service will be held in Ft. Worth, TX. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com

