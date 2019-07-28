73, of Bixby, OK, passed away July 11, 2019, Mary Ann was a 1964 graduate of Tulsa Central High School. She worked for Silvey Insurance Co. for many years and after retirement worked for Walmart. She is survived by two daughters, Christi Wilkerson and Amy Wilson (Josh Wilson); three granddaughters; two sisters and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by parents, Bayron and Clara Skinner and husband, Mike Murray. Memorials can be made to Clarehouse of Tulsa.
