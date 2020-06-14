Mary Ann Slama, 86, of Tulsa, OK passed away at home surrounded by family, on April 9, 2020. Mary Ann was born into the Schramm family on August 8, 1933 in Marysville, Kansas. She was the third to the youngest of six children. It was in Marysville at the age of 13, she met and later married the love her of life, Joe Slama.
They moved to Tulsa in 1956 after Joe served four years in the United States Air Force, and it was there they raised their family. Mary Ann always said her goals in life were to be a good wife, to be a good mother and grandmother, and to be a good Catholic. Mission accomplished, Mary Ann!
Mary Ann never worked outside of the home once she had her family. She volunteered with many school and church activities such as working in the cafeteria, serving as playground and home room mother, taking care of the altar clothes, and helping with the priest and compassion meals. She assisted with Campfire Girls and Cub Scouts. She joined the American Legion Auxiliary and the Forty and 8 in the 1960's and served until she was unable due to her health. The events she most enjoyed were helping with the children's Easter and Christmas parties, making hospital visits, delivering veteran's food baskets and helping with the crippled children's fund raisers. With a gentle nudge from Joe, she took up bowling and what an avid bowler she became. She boasted she once bowled a perfect game!
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Agnes Schramm; her brother, Jim and wife, Marilyn; brother, Donal; sister, Sharilyn; sister, Theresa and husband, Robert Spellmeier; grandson, Joseph Wayne Slama; and son-in-law, Arn McJilton.
Survivors include her husband, Fred Joe Slama of Tulsa; her son, Joseph Michael of Tulsa; daughter, Sue Slama McJilton of Owasso, OK; son, John Paul Slama and wife, DeeDee, of Owasso; and daughter, Mary Kay Carter and husband, Harry Nichols, of Sand Springs. She had nine grandchildren, Sheila, Joey, Jason, Kalen, Landon, Marisa, Brandi, Samantha and Andrew. She had 5 great grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by her youngest brother, William and wife, Wilma, of Oklahoma City, OK.
Mary Ann was a kind, gentle and giving person. She thrived on serving others. She loved every opportunity to celebrate living and to have a good time. If there wasn't an opportunity, she created one. She never found it hard to have a reason to celebrate. Please help us celebrate her life.
Private Services will be held Friday, June 19th, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel, 918-585-1151.
www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com
