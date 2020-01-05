Mary "Bunny" Black Danner was born June 10, 1924 in Lawton, OK to James and Margaret (Russell) Black. "Bunny", as her family and friends knew her, passed away on December 27, 2019 in St. Francis hospice surrounded by her family. Never wanting to miss a party and all the family festivities, Bunny rallied after battling pneumonia earlier in December. Her last few days were joyously spent visiting friends and family at Christmas gatherings.
Bunny and her 2 sisters, Bette and Barbara were encouraged to be creative and involved with music, dance and theater arts in the community. After graduating Lawton High School with academic and music honors, Bunny received her BS degree in Interior Design from OU. As World War II ended and the boys came home, Bunny met the love of her life, Jack Danner, a dashing naval captain. Bunny and Jack were married July 4, 1947 and began raising a family of 3 children (John, Diane, Dan). After living in Lawton and Oklahoma City, the young family spent 3 years in Boston, MA while Jack trained with John Hancock Life Insurance Company. In 1959 Jack was selected to become General Manager of the Tulsa office and the family moved back to Oklahoma to be closer to family!
Bunny shared her gifts of organization and communication with her many beloved friends and family. Upon moving to Tulsa, Bunny and Jack met 12 amazing couples in the Newcomers Club who enjoyed bridge and each other, so Bunny used her energy and enthusiasm to organize the Bid and Double Bridge Club. This group stayed together for 50 years traveling, supporting the arts and each other through the most difficult times of life. Bunny's many friends and family can attest that she was a great encourager who also lived up to her "energizer bunny" nickname! Whether she was gathering donations or selling tickets to a fundraiser, Bunny had laser focus of helping others in the community and encouraging others to do so! She encouraged people to follow their passions, then helped them create a network to find a path and reach their goals.
Always redecorating the family homes, Bunny started her own decorating business, Danner Designs (Jack said it kept her out of the pool halls!) and became a sponsor for the Tulsa Designer Showcase. Bunny thrived on supporting the Tulsa Arts community. She was an active life member of Tulsa Opera, Ballet, Philharmonic, Junior League; Daughters of the American Revolution; Co-Founder of Native American Art Association; Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority. Bunny served on the OU Board of Regents and never missed an OU home game for 35 years with Jack. Bunny's life was filled with enthusiasm for music, arts and education so it is no wonder she had been a strong supporter for the Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame where she has attended Sunday concerts with friends for 10 years!
Bunny was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack; son, John; sister, Bette Keitz.
She is survived by daughter, Diane (Danner) Moore; son, Dr. Dan Danner (Susan); grandson, BJ Danner (Jane); great-granddaughter, Evelyn; sister, Barbara Oswalt; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held Tuesday, January 7, 2020, 2:00PM, at St. John's Episcopal Church, 4200 S. Atlanta Place, Tulsa.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to OK Jazz Hall of Fame, 5 South Boston Ave., Tulsa, OK 74103, American Cancer Society or American Heart Association.
