Mary Frances Dane Boursheski, 91, retired adjuster for All State Insurance passed away on November 23, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, Tommy S. Boursheski and one daughter, Linda Susan. Mary is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Viewing from 5 pm - 7 pm and Rosary 7 pm, both on Thursday, December 5, at Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial at 11am, on Friday, December 6, at Holy Family Cathedral. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Catholic Charities. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel, 918-585-1151 fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com
