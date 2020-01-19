Mary J. Hadler, 97, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020 in Tulsa, OK. She was born to Herman and Dorrette Struve on December 30, 1922 in Blair, NE.
She was married to Harry G. Hadler for 55 years. He preceded her in death, as well as her parents and brother, Herman Struve, Jr. Mary is survived by her 4 daughters, Marcia Reeves, Janet Miller, Sally Ann (Mark) Commentz, and Rebecca Hadler; 4 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; and numerous cousins, niece and nephews.
A reception and time of celebration will be at Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service on Monday, January 20th, from 5:00-8:00 PM. The funeral service is to be held Tuesday, January 21, at 10:00 AM at Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service and a private family burial in Argonia, KS will follow. www.schaudtfuneralservice.com
