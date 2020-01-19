Mary J. Hadler, 97, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020 in Tulsa, OK. She was born to Herman and Dorrette Struve on December 30, 1922 in Blair, NE.

She was married to Harry G. Hadler for 55 years. He preceded her in death, as well as her parents and brother, Herman Struve, Jr. Mary is survived by her 4 daughters, Marcia Reeves, Janet Miller, Sally Ann (Mark) Commentz, and Rebecca Hadler; 4 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; and numerous cousins, niece and nephews.

A reception and time of celebration will be at Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service on Monday, January 20th, from 5:00-8:00 PM. The funeral service is to be held Tuesday, January 21, at 10:00 AM at Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service and a private family burial in Argonia, KS will follow. www.schaudtfuneralservice.com

To send flowers to the family of Mary Hadler, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 21
Graveside Service
Tuesday, January 21, 2020
3:00PM-3:30PM
Argonia Cemetery
US-160
Argonia, KS 67004
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Mary's Graveside Service begins.
Jan 21
Funeral Service
Tuesday, January 21, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service Chapel
5757 S. Memorial Drive
Tulsa, OK 74145
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Mary's Funeral Service begins.
Jan 20
Reception
Monday, January 20, 2020
5:00PM-8:00PM
Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service Chapel
5757 S. Memorial Drive
Tulsa, OK 74145
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Mary's Reception begins.

Tags

Load comments