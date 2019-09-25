A funeral ceremony honoring the life of Mary Jayne Woolsey will be held 10:00 AM, Friday, September 27, 2019, at Southern Hills Baptist Church in Tulsa. The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM, Thursday, at Bixby Funeral Service. A committal service will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, at the Oakwood Cemetery in Wewoka.
Mary passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019, in Broken Arrow at the age of 99.
Born May 15, 1920 in Wewoka, Mary was the daughter of Emery Richard and Susie (Smith) Creach. Mary devoted her entire life to her family.
Surviving family members include: her children, Stephen Woolsey, Sue Ann Simpson and her husband, Barry, Patty Frakes and her husband, Alan, Joannie Sibole, and Barbara Woolsey; her seven grandchildren, Christa Woolsey-Kelly, Christopher Spears, Shawn Spears, Tyler Frakes, Susan VanZandt, Stephanie Diller, and Natalie White; fifteen great grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and seven siblings.
