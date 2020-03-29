Mary Jo Dean, 79, of Claremore passed away March 19, 2020.
Mary Jo was born in Roxana, Illinois. She graduated from high school at Monte Cassino in Tulsa and from the University of Oklahoma with a BA in English. Mary Jo later attained her Master of Human Relations from the University of Oklahoma, Tulsa. After a career with the Department of Human Services, Mary Jo retired to Claremore to be closer to family.
Mary Jo was preceded in death by her father, Paul P. Plovanich; mother, May Plovanich; and sister, Kathleen Plovanich. She is survived by her brother, Paul J. Plovanich, and wife, Deena Plovanich; son, Mark Dean, and husband, Mark Janse; son, Richard Dean, and wife, Leandra Dean, and their children, Lindsay, Natalie, and Addison; daughter, Kelly Dean.
